Congresswoman Nikema Williams Announces Georgia Veterans to Receive $1,400 Payments from American Rescue Plan Beginning this Week

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) announced that many Georgians who receive Veterans’ benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 hit their bank accounts beginning this week. Many Georgians have already received Economic Impact Payments as part of the American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Williams helped pass.

• The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don’t normally file a tax return.

• Most payments will be automatically deposited into banks accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

• In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them. Congresswoman Williams encourages all Georgians to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.

“Help is here, and we want to make sure that Georgia veterans get the money that is rightfully theirs,” said Congresswoman Williams.

Many Georgians have already received their payments. In total, 88 percent of Georgia adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Williams helped to pass.

• How to Check the Status of your Payment: Congresswoman Williams is encouraging Georgians to go online and check the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment” tool.

• How Many Georgians Will Get Payments: According to the White House, more than 6,255,700 adults and 2,919,400 children in Georgia are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Williams helped pass into law. That means 88 percent of all Georgia adults and 88 percent of all Georgia children are set to receive payments.

• Who is Eligible for Payments: The American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Williams helped pass into law included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person. Combined with the $600 down payments enacted in December, these additional checks will finish the job on Democrats’ promise to put $2,000 in Americans’ pockets. Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their dependents. After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.