Wine & Words Brings Colleagues Together for Tribute to Eric Jerome Dickey

Wine & Words with Michelle Gipson Brings Colleagues Together for Tribute to Eric Jerome Dickey on April 20

Wine & Words host Michelle Gipson brings together colleagues and fans to honor the legacy and pay tribute to New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 PM (EST). The date coincides with the publication of Dickey’s last novel, The Son of Mr. Suleman. Among the special guests joining Gipson will be Travis Hunter, Victoria Christopher Murray, and Yvette Hayward. This virtual event is presented by HHM Digital via Zoom and is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Please register at hammondshouse.org to receive your Zoom link.

Known for his novels about contemporary African American life, New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on January 3, in Los Angeles after battling a long illness. Dickey was the author of twenty-nine novels, and his work has become a cultural touchstone over the course of his multi-decade writing career, earning him millions of dedicated readers around the world. He was the author of multiple New York Times bestselling novels including Milk in My Coffee, Cheaters, Chasing Destiny, Liar’s Game, Between Lovers, Thieves’ Paradise, The Other Woman, Drive Me Crazy, Genevieve, Naughty or Nice, Sleeping with Strangers, Waking with Enemies, Pleasure, Dying for Revenge, Resurrecting Midnight, Tempted by Trouble, An Accidental Affair, and Decadence. Recently, his book Sister, Sister was honored as one of Essence’s 50 Most Impactful Black Books of the Last 50 Years, and USA Today featured him on their list of 100 Black Novelists and Fiction Writers You Should Read. More than seven million of his books have been published worldwide. More info: ericjeromedickey.com.

The Son of Mr. Suleman. Professor Pi Suleman is a Black man from Memphis and proud of it. Still, he has to endure a lot as an adjunct professor at the city’s prestigious University Along the Nile, a hard-earned career that is crushing his spirit. Pi is constantly forced to bite his tongue in the face of one of his tenured colleague’s prejudice and microaggressions. At the same time, he’s being blackmailed by a powerful UAN professor who threatens to claim he has assaulted her; he is unable to reveal that she is actually sexually violating him, trapped in a he-said-she-said with a white woman that, in this society, Pi knows he will never win…

Michelle R. Gipson is the Publisher and Founder of Written magazine. She holds a B.A. and a M.A. from Hampton University, attended Stanford University’s Executive Publishing Course, and Harvard University’s Maynard Institute. A freelance writer, radio personality, and marketing and advertising executive, Ms. Gipson has been in publishing and media for more than 15 years. She has contributed to Essence, Chicken Soup for the African American Soul, Chicken Soup for the Recovering Soul, and Where Did Our Love Go: Love and relationship in the African American community.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission and programming, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.