Meet the First Black Woman to Own a Nascar Team

Melissa Harville-Lebron is a first.

Harville-Lebron is the first Black woman to own her own NASCAR team — something the good sis made happen through her hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit, Black Enterprise reported.

Harville-Lebron is a 47-year-old single mother raising her three children, plus her siblings’ four kids, according to the article. She started her career in the entertainment industry as an intern at Sony Music — and in 2005, she began her own music label while working for New York City’s Department of Correction office. Nearly 10 years later, she suffered from a severe asthma attack that forced her into early retirement and inspired her to take a chance creating a multifaceted entertainment company, W.M. Stone Enterprises Inc., in 2014.

Harville-Lebron told the magazine that her path into auto racing was not expected — but it started when she took her sons to a NASCAR experience event at Charlotte Super Speedway to deter them from taking up such a dangerous hobby. Instead, the moment spurred her sons’ interests and eventually led to her investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop her own team, according to the article

