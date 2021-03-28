Fulton County Commissioners Name Wade Yates Police Chief, Interim chief assumes permanent leadership role at department’s helm

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has named W. Wade Yates as the permanent Fulton County Police Chief. Yates has served in the department for 28 years and most recently as the Interim Chief of Police for Fulton County since October 2020 following the retirement of Darryl Halbert.

“Wade Yates’ dedication to the citizens of Fulton County has spanned decades marked by community service and a commitment to the safety of our communities,” say Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. “He has been a great leader on the force during that time so it is fitting that he continue in this role after distinguishing himself in so many roles serving the County and its citizens.”

During nearly three decades with the Department, Chief Yates served as in multiple capacities. Yates joined the Fulton County Police Department in 1993 as a Uniform Patrol Officer, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief in 2019. He brings vast experience in law enforcement as well as specialized areas of expertise including terror prevention, SWAT Supervision and Management.

Chief Yates has held numerous leadership posts including serving as Chairman of the Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative Critical Events/Special Operations Committee: In this role, he is responsible for administering terrorism readiness grant throughout region to help identify and address weaknesses in terrorism prevention and law enforcement response.

He was also selected through the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange as one of 18 delegates to work with Israeli Police and Israel Defense Forces to learn techniques for the recognition, identification and neutralization of terror suspects in an urban environment.

While serving as a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, Chief Yates was the lead detective responsible for the arrest of Brian Nichols on rape charges in 2004.

Chief Yates earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University. He is also a graduate of the Public Safety Leadership Institute at Mercer University.

The Fulton County Police Department serves unincorporated Fulton County, including the Fulton County Executive Airport, and provides security oversight for Fulton County operations, including elections and facilities across Fulton County