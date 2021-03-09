Greenbriar Mall Tax Commissioner’s Office to Reopen March 15

Additional staffing to be added at South Fulton Government Center location as well

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office located at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW; Suite106, Atlanta, GA 30331 will reopen to the public on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m., closing at 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Previously, the tag office at Fulton County Government Center reopened to the public March 1, 2021.

This move comes on the same date that additional staffing will be added to the tag office location at South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349. Fulton County Tax Commissioner offices will maintain hours of Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Fulton, Greenbriar, and Government Center locations. Currently, North Fulton and Alpharetta locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In advance of the reopening new precautions and procedures have been adopted. For example, to limit in-person interaction, a new system is in place to contact visitors by cell phone as they wait in their cars for their turn to be served.

Residents are encouraged to utilize online services and kiosks located in all Tax Commissioner’s offices and at several Kroger supermarkets in Fulton County. There are no extra charges associated with these conveniences.