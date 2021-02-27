Evangelist Alveda King: Celebrating Black History Month 2021

As Black History Month 2021 closes out, the Jewish people celebrate Purim, Feast of Lots, a joyous Jewish festival commemorating the survival of the Jews who, in the 5th century BC, were marked for death by their Persian rulers. I visited Israel in 2011. The history of Purim is found in the biblical Book of Esther. I have a special connection to what is known today as “The Esther Call.”

During Black History Month, I personally remembered and celebrated the legacy of the King Family by honoring my father, Rev. A.D. King, my grandfather, Daddy King, and my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In America, Blacks have contributed so much to our nation. Yet, for many Americans, so little is known and recorded about our many accomplishments. I personally use Black History Month as an opportunity to educate my audiences as to the eugenics and genocidal practices of the abortion industry; and to fight for the lives of the pre-born; especially those disproportionately being targeted, the Black babies in the womb.

We also celebrated Valentine’s Day this month. My brother, Rev. Derek King and I celebrated with our mother, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King at the King Family Birth Home on Auburn Ave. in Atlanta, GA The family home is in the Historic MLK National Park.

Little known fact: I lived in what is known as the MLK Birth Home for the first few years of my life. This year, we pitched a canopy tent and set up a beautiful t table with decorations and enjoyed each other’s company as we reminisced days of our lives as members of the King Family Legacy. It was a blessed Black History Month walk down memory lane.

Over at www.alvedaking.com, we released a new book, BY WAY OF ANCIENT AFRICA, GREECE, AND CALVARY, in observation of Black History Month.

Alveda King said on her blog: “As we depart from February 2021, let us look forward to many days of Agape love, forgiveness, and an increasing awareness for the need to be brothers and sisters; one blood, one human race; with an ever increasing regard for all human life, from the womb to the tomb.

“When we value the human personality, we won’t kill anybody.” Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Evangelist Alveda King uses her God-given talents and abilities to glorify God and uphold the sanctity of life from the womb to the tomb.

She currently serves on the pastoral team of Priests for Life, as Executive Director its outreach called Civil Rights for the Unborn. She is also a voice for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, sharing her testimony of two abortions, God’s forgiveness, and healing.