New Evidence Presented in Day 2 of Impeachment Trial.

Day Two of the Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump did not bode well for the former president. House impeachment managers methodically delivered new video evidence of the violence in the Capitol building on January 6. Using video surveillance, bodycam footage from Capitol Police, and court documents from arrested rioters, the impeachment managers masterfully illustrated how close Congress members came to be in direct contact with insurrectionists intent on harming or even killing them.

At the center of the footage was Capitol Police’s heroism, particularly the heroism of Officer Eugene Goodman. Officer Goodman famously diverted rioters from the Capitol’s chambers where many members of Congress were still sitting. Officer Goodman is seen diverting Republican Senator Mitt Romney away from the rioters in the new footage presented yesterday. In the video, Romney is unknowingly heading directly towards the insurgents before Officer Goodman directs him to safety. Officer Goodman’s quick thinking likely prevented severe injury or harm to Romney. In a statement to the media, Romney said, “I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction. I did not know that was Officer Goodman. I look forward to thanking him when I next see him”. In a tweet, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr (D-NJ) said, “Officer Eugene Goodman’s heroic actions on January 6 saved countless lives & prevented a violent mob from breaching the Senate Chamber. We all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Congresswoman Stacy Plaskett stole the show as she presented previously unreleased footage of the insurrection. The Virgin Islands delegate dressed elegantly in a blue dress poignantly narrated video detailing how insurrectionists intended to harm or even kill the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

The chilling evidence shows that on January 6, armed and organized insurrectionists trained their sights on Speaker Pelosi. They sought out the Speaker on the floor and in her office, publicly declared their intent to harm or kill her, ransacked her office, and terrorized her staff. And they did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission, she said.

The new evidence was frightening as she described the events of January 6. Following Wednesday’s presentations by the impeachment managers, some Congress members were moved by how close they came to physical harm as they sat in the same desks ransacked by rioters with confederate flags, weapons, and bear spray just weeks before.

The impeachment managers are expected to complete their case against disgraced former President Trump today. Trump’s attorneys are expected to begin their presentations on Friday afternoon.

Interim Managing Editor Danielle Sanders is a journalist and writer living on the southside of Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.