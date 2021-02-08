Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans happens Feb. 11

This week, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 11am to 3pm EST online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.

In response to COVID-19, RecruitMilitary swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce more than ever before. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of ALL branches.

Event details are included below.

DAV RecruitMilitary Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, February 11th from 11am to 3pm EST.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.