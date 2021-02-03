Emory commemorates Black History Month with events throughout February

Departments across Emory will host numerous virtual activities during February in recognition of Black History Month, including panel discussions, a film screening and conversations with artists and authors.

“Our theme for Black History Month this year is ‘legacy and responsibility’ as we reflect on the loss of so many luminaries in 2020,” says Carol Henderson, Emory’s chief diversity officer, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, and senior adviser to the president.

From the deaths of civil rights icons like Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, Rev. Joseph Lowery and U.S. Rep. John Lewis to the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, “given all this loss, coupled with the groundswell of people responding to a clarion call for change, Black History Month renews our interest in remembering those who laid the groundwork for such change,” Henderson says. “That is our legacy. It is our responsibility.”

All Emory Black History Month programs will be held online and are free and open to the public. The full schedule is at news.emory.edu>>