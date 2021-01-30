Fulton County Youth Commissioners Participate in “Close Up Washington, DC” Program

Students part of select group of teens learning about government

ATLANTA – The Fulton County Youth Commission (FCYC) has been selected to participate in “Close-Up Washington, DC”, a national effort that seeks to teach young people about how their Federal government operates. Starting on January 27, 2021 and continuing for a six week period, Youth Commissioners will be part of this immersive experience that will introduce them to national decision makers and provide input on government policy.

Youth Commissioners will be among young people from all over the United States taking part in virtual workshops led by members of Congress and officials with the administration of President Biden. The young people will focus on the impact of the new administration’s first 100 days in office and provide insight on polices regarding healthcare, COVID-19, law enforcement, educational equity and environmental justice. This is a unique opportunity for these young people to learn about civic engagement on both the national and local levels.

The “Close Up Washington, DC” program’s mission aligns closely with the goals of the Fulton County Youth Commission. The FCYC is a leadership program for outstanding high school students in Fulton County, with a primary purpose of advocacy for children and youth issues. The program empowers Youth Commissioners to become involved in the local government process regarding youth-related legislation, policies, and programming. For more information regarding the FCYC, please contact Reginald Crossley, Program Coordinator at Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-612-7386.