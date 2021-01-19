Weigh in on Atlanta City Detention Center changes

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee Holding Remote Work Session to Review and Discuss Plans for Atlanta City Detention Center

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee will hold a remote work session Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m. to review and discuss plans for the Atlanta City Detention Center.

In May 2019, legislation was adopted by the Atlanta City Council and signed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to establish a task force to lead a comprehensive process to reimagine the use of the detention center (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3622). The task force’s recommendations can be viewed here.

The work session will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook and Twitter pages. The meeting can also be listened to by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Remarks from the public may be left by dialing (404) 330-6092. Messages are not to exceed three minutes. Public comment for the work session will be accepted Wednesday, Jan. 20 between 4-7 p.m.