In a parting act of this predictably perilous president, it appears that Donald Trump may deliver on at least one promise – to pardon some black rappers. Trump is reportedly considering pardons for rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black the day before he departs the White House.

While the petulant president continues to rage over the election loss, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have made his “bucketlist of things to do before I leave office.” Trump insiders say he intends to pardon Wayne and Black on Jan. 19, the day prior to Inauguration Day.

Lil Wayne posed with Donald Trump during the presidential campaign

In December 2020, Wayne pled guilty in federal district court for illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun while on board a private plane heading for Florida in 2019. The serious violation could land the iconic rapper in jail for 10 years. Political and entertainment figure the fix was always in for Trump to pardon Lil Wayne in exchange for the rappers public support.

On the same hand, rapper 23-year-old-rapper Kodak Black, aka Bill K. Kapri, is nearly two-years in on a four-year-sentence in for falsifying documents in order to purchase a firearm as a convicted felon. Kodak, who is pleading with Trump to pardon him, is also laying some groundwork to support Lil Yachty for getting his get his case to the embattled and bitter impeached president for pardon consideration.

Update:

Snoop Dogg is reportedly lobbying Donald Trump to grant a pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris following more than three decades behind bars.

Harris, who is now 58, was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988 and is currently incarcerated at a federal correctional facility in Lompoc, California.

Trump’s pardon list apparently also includes senior White House officials, family members and himself.