Georgia Goes Blue with Ossoff Win

Georgians made history yesterday, electing Jon Ossoff to the US Senate. With both Senate wins in Georgia, the Democrats now control the White House and Congress. The historic win gives the President-Elect the ability to get more done during his presidency. Biden’s future Cabinet nominations and legislations are more likely to be approved. With the Senate at a 50-50 split, the Vice-President-elect can provide the tie-breaking vote.

In a message to voters, Ossoff stressed the need to unite. “Let’s unite now to beat this virus and rush economic relief to the people of our state and the American people,”

The Senate wins by Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff are historic. Ossoff and Warnock become the first Jewish and Black Senators to represent Georgia. The state has not had democratic representation since 1992.

Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now becomes the Senate Minority leader. Sen. Chuck Schumer now becomes the Majority Leader. In a statement, President-Elect Joe Biden addressed the election results. “Georgia’s voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face, and they want it right now,” On Covid-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more.”

With control of the Congress and White House, additional COVID relief could be on the way. Sen. Chuck Schumer has indicated wanting to provide $2000 stimulus checks to Americans. Republicans blocked the increased stimulus help in December 2020.

Interim Managing Editor Danielle Sanders is a journalist and writer living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.