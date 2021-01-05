Georgia is Political Ground Zero, Black Hip-Hop Nobles rise

Georgia is political Ground Zero, Nobles keep an eye on prize

A major misconception surrounding Donald Trump’s “Proud Boys” klan is in the name – proud. The group of Trumpism fanatics perverts the meaning of ‘proud’ with mob thinking and overtly threatening actions.

Fortunately, more than a few black Atlantans have chosen to take a more noble approach to counter the divisiveness and intimidation and are urging Black voters to use the process and vote. Both are supporters

Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy and music mogul Jermaine Dupri, both supporters of U.S. senatorial candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and journalist Jon Ossoff, have picked up the leadership staff and along with other celebrities of color are leading the charge to engage in the voting process.

“We just turned Georgia blue,” said radio personality Jeezy in an election day CNN interview. … “I am hoping that other people will see that our vote does count and we can flip this state,” Jeezy said.

“Joe Biden needs us and we need him. This is teamwork and we need these senate seats so Biden can deliver what’ he’s promised us … This is not about color. This is about people who need some tender love and care. So, it’s not a black and white thing, but who is going to do the best job … we can’t half fight the battle and not finish the war, ” Jeezy explains.

“At the end of the day, we’re not trying to split the world. We just need what we need as a people, and that’s it,” he said. “It’s about a particular group of people that need a little more tender loving care … Our neighborhoods are the ones plagued with crime, the ones people are evicted from their homes, the ones kids can’t go out to be safe because we’re not set up for that. So we’re just asking for the things that make sense for us.”

Atlanta music royalty Jermaine Dupree has been and continues wield his considerable celebrity influence to get black voters to take advantage of the process.

Dupri said the activism is not new to Georgia.

“We all have been active one way or another without actually getting paid to do this, without actually even doing interviews and all this type of stuff. It’s just something that we do in the city,” he said.

That’s what happened in November. According to CNN Atlanta’s hip-hop community hit the streets and beauty and barber shops, took to Instagram and YouTube, and helmed voter drives to help turn Georgia from red to blue — and they’re working to flip the US Senate in the state’s runoffs next week.

If elected Rev. Raphael Warnock, the keeper of historic Ebenezer Church in Atlanta and Dr. Martin Luther King’s doctrine of civil justice would be the first black U.S. senator elected for Georgia.

At age 33 Jon Ossoff will be youngest senator elected in 40 years to the U.S. Senate.