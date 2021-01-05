Behind the second election, Georgians decide

If elected Rev. Raphael Warnock, the keeper of historic Ebenezer Church in Atlanta and Dr. Martin Luther King’s doctrine of civil justice would be the first black U.S. senator elected for Georgia.

At age 33 Jon Ossoff will be youngest senator elected in 40 years to the U.S. Senate.

But here’s what the early clues indicate:

Trump’s trip to Dalton, GA may have been a strategical success. If he can unite Trumpsters in north Georgia those numbers may be enough to balance the Atlanta metro area [sic],for a Trump Show endemic of the current administration as evidenced by Trump’s refusal to accept the truth and even manipulate it when it suits him.