SigmaPAC1914 supports United States Senatorial Nominees Warnock and Ossoff

Endorsement Letter for United States Senatorial Nominees Warnock and Ossoff On behalf of the SigmaPAC1914, Inc. and the support of our international members; we strongly endorse Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for United States Senate.

The mission of the SigmaPAC1914 is supporting candidates who are strategically and intentionally focused on solutions to complex public policy. Including but not limited to enhanced gun control/gun rights legislation, improving public education, expanding economic development opportunities for Blacks and other people and communities of color (or particularly historically disadvantaged communities), promoting equality for all, promoting healthcare, improved public transportation, and helping to provide hope of an American dream where all people are on a level playing field.

It is under this capacity that we write to express our support for Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as Nominees to represent the State of Georgia in United States Senate.

We applaud the intended work Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff plan to address during their tenue as United States Senators. Whether it’s Health Care, Education, Civil Rights, Agriculture and Criminal Justice Reform. For these reasons, we are pleased to endorse Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as United States Senate Nominees. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at

Sincerely,

Kendrick Faison

SigmaPAC1914 Chairman

www.thesigmapac1914.org