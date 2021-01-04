Trump, in Audio, Demands Georgia Official to ‘Find’ Him Votes, Make Biden Win Void

In a recently released recorded audio, President Donald Trump is found pressuring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election, according to an Associated Press article. Trump repeatedly stated disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of “criminal offense” if officials did not remove the official vote count and put in more favorable numbers for Trump, according to a recording of the conversation obtained by the AP.

The discussion was the latest step in an unprecedented move by an American president to reverse the results of an open election that he lost, according to the article.

In the phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, Trump dug his heels in and failed to accept the truth: his loss to president-elect Biden, which was won by a significant percentage of the Black community. Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state,” he falsely stated according to the report.

Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by an 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted: “President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won.”

VIDEO/AUDIO: Trump to Georgia election chief: ‘find 11,780 votes:’