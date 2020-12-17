No Kid Hungry Georgia Promotes School Meal Programs during the pandemic and supports districts efforts to reach all students

As part of No Kid Hungry’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Georgia remain nourished and healthy, the campaign announced today an additional$774,170 in grants to 21 school districts to support school meal programs this semester.

“School meals are available to students across Georgia no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model,” says Eleni Towns, associate director for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curbside pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more.”

Below are the most recent recipients of the 2020 NKH Grants from across the state of Georgia, with funds totaling over $1.3 million this year. Take a look at the map below to learn more information about the grantees in Georgia.

Colquitt County Board of Education

Coweta County Schools

Houston County School System

Brooks County Schools

Rockdale County Public Schools

Dougherty County School System

Newton County Schools/School Nutrition Department

Thomas County Schools

Furlow Charter School, Inc.

Peach County Schools

Clay County Board of Education

Cherokee County Schools

Morgan County Charter School System

Butts County School System

Troup County Schools/ Hogansville Elementary School

Crisp County Schools

Candler County School District

Cobb County School District

Meriwether County School System

Floyd County Board of Education

Dublin City Schools

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey, nearly 12 million parents and caregivers across our nation said that their children didn’t have enough to eat because their families couldn’t afford it. Nearly 468,000 of those, are right here in Georgia.

Despite the extraordinary need, many children are missing out on school meals. Families can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877 877 to learn more about meal site options available near them and should reach out to their local school district for information on how to collect school meals.