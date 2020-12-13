Georgians Unite to Celebrate Voting Rights, Join John Lewis’ ‘Good Trouble’

Georgians Unite to Celebrate Voting Rights Joining John Lewis “Good Trouble” Marches and Votercades in Cities Across Georgia

Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and community organizers for John Lewis “Good Trouble” Marches and Votercades, festive celebrations of voting rights that will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021.

“We want to bring awareness to the fact that early voting started and encourage people along the route to join us to get into some ‘Good Trouble’ and vote,” said Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda.

“The Votercades create a level of excitement that inspires Black and Brown people to vote in the special election despite tactics like the unjust purging of 200,000 Georgia voters, intentional misinformation, and efforts by Georgia legislators to impose more restrictions on absentee ballots that will affect the runoffs,” said Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman’s legacy of getting into “Good Trouble.” There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.