Atlanta City Council President Announces 2021 Committee Chairs and Appointments

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore Announces 2021 Committee Chairs and Appointments

ATLANTA — Council President Felicia A. Moore announced the 2021 committee chairpersons and appointments during the final regularly scheduled Council meeting of 2020.

City Utilities Committee :

Natalyn Archibong – Chair

Andrea L. Boone

Dustin Hillis

J.P. Matzigkeit

Joyce Sheperd

Howard Shook

Cleta Winslow

City Utilities has jurisdiction over the following matters: Solid waste, sanitation and recycling; street equipment, street naming and abandonment and other public right of way matters; matters pertaining to the city’s cable service within the Mayor’s Office of Communication, the Department of Watershed Management and the Department of Public Works and city franchise agreements.

Community Development/Human Services:

Matt Westmoreland – Chair

Natalyn Archibong

Michael Julian Bond

Antonio Brown

Dustin Hillis

Joyce Sheperd

Carla Smith



Community Development/Human Services has jurisdiction over the following matters: The Department of Planning and Community Development; the Department of Parks and Recreation; comprehensive development plans and land use plans, the Mayor’s Office of Human Services; the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment; matters pertaining to Invest Atlanta, Work Source Atlanta, Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, TADs and related boards; and matters pertaining to health, education and welfare.

Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee:

Joyce Sheperd – Chair

Michael Julian Bond

Andrea L. Boone

Amir Farokhi

Dustin Hillis

Carla Smith

Cleta Winslow

Public Safety and Legal Administration has jurisdiction over the following matters: The Law Department; the Atlanta Police Department; the Department of Fire and Rescue, the Department of Corrections; the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness; Municipal Court operations and the Solicitor’s Office.

Transportation Committee:

Andre Dickens – Chair

Antonio Brown

Amir Farokhi

Jennifer N. Ide

J.P. Matzigkeit

Marci Collier Overstreet

Matt Westmoreland

Transportation has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Department of Aviation and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the Department of Public Works; Renew Atlanta; Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority; the Atlanta Streetcar/ Beltline transit; the Atlanta Regional Commission; infrastructure bond issues and other capital funding related to transportation projects .

Zoning Committee:

Amir Farokhi – Chair

Andrea L. Boone

Andre Dickens

Marci Collier Overstreet

Howard Shook

Carla Smith

Cleta Winslow

Zoning has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Zoning Review Board; Metropolitan Atlanta River Protection Act; Board of Zoning Adjustment; the land subdivision ordinance of the city (part 15 of this Code); the zoning ordinance of the city (part 16 of this Code); and land plat amendments.

Finance/Executive Committee:

Jennifer N. Ide – Chair

Natalyn Archibong

Andre Dickens

J.P. Matzigkeit

Joyce Sheperd

Howard Shook

Matt Westmoreland

Finance/Executive has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Department of Finance, Department of Human Resources, Department of Procurement; Office of Contract Compliance; oversight of the executive branch; intergovernmental relations, international relations and diplomatic affairs; all licensing approvals and tax officials and collectors.

Committee on Council:

J.P. Matzigkeit – Chair

Antonio Brown

Michael Julian Bond

Amir Farokhi

Jennifer N. Ide

Marci Collier Overstreet

Cleta Winslow

Committee on Council has jurisdiction over the following matters: All operations of the Council, its officers and employees, Office of Research and Policy, Council Communications, and the Office of the Municipal Clerk; all questions pertaining to conflicts of interest and standards of conduct; the revision, codification and clarification of all ordinances; formulation of the agenda of the Council; all matters pertaining to elections, initiatives and referenda; the rules of the Council and any modifications thereof; and the conduct decorum and good repute of the Council, and the members thereof; etc.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.