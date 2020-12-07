Archbishop Wilton Gregory Becomes First Black American Cardinal in the Catholic Church

Archbishop Wilton Gregory becomes the first Black American Cardinal in the Catholic church’s history. Archbishop Gregory was born and raised in Chicago and ordained a priest in 1973. A product of the Englewood neighborhood, he grew up in a family that was not Catholic. They converted to Catholicism while in Catholic School. He attended Quigley Seminary, Niles College, and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary school in Mundelein . He earned his doctorate in sacred liturgy in Rome from the Pontifical Liturgical Institute before returning to Chicago . In Chicago, Archbishop Gregory served in various leadership positions. Cardinal Joseph Bernadin appointed him as Auxiliary Bishop in Chicago in the early 80s .