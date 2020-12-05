Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated Donates to Hosea Helps

The Atlanta Chapter of The Links, Incorporated was pleased to donate $3,000 to Hosea Helps, just in time for the holiday season.

“With so many more people needing assistance due to job loss and food insecurities, the Atlanta Chapter wants to be a beacon of hope for those needing services offered by Hosea Helps,” said Lois C. Richardson, Ph.D., President of the Atlanta Chapter. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, demand for services provided by organizations, like Hosea Helps, has exploded. The Atlanta Chapter, though unable to meet or volunteer in person, wanted to find a way to help.

“We feel that our donation will have a great impact in the metro Atlanta community because of the diversity of services offered by Hosea Helps,” Dr. Richardson continued. The nonprofit, formerly called Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless, is known for its huge holiday meals for individuals and families in need. Hosea Helps has also traditionally provided haircuts, showers, clothing, social services and job assistance. This year, however, the organization had to make changes in its operation to accommodate public health restrictions due to COVID-19, such as offering meals-to-go, PPE, and no in-person services.

“The members of Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, will continue to do our part to help our fellow citizens in every way we can,” Dr. Richardson concluded. The Links, Incorporated, is an international, non-profit, organization of more than 16,000 accomplished African-American women and one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. Founded in 1953, the Atlanta Chapter of the Links, Incorporated. is the oldest among metro Atlanta’s 6 chapters, and is comprised of 80 active members.

For more information, see www.atlantalinksinc.org