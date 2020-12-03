Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Civic Groups Partner for Voter Information Webinars

ACLU of Georgia, New Georgia Project, and more to host GOTV Zoom events

To combat confusion and encourage voter participation in the Georgia run-off elections, a group of community and civic organizations will host four statewide and regional GOTV Zoom webinars as follows:

● Thursday, Dec. 3, noon to 1:30 p.m., to remind voters of the Dec. 7 registration deadline and to help them navigate the process.

● Thursday, Dec. 10, noon to 1 p.m., featuring regional leaders in North Georgia to discuss voting-related issues with their constituents.

● Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with civic leaders in Middle Georgia focusing on specific election-related issues for voters in their region.

● Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring leaders in South Georgia on issues relevant to their region.

Other organizations joining the Urban League of Greater Atlanta in this voter education effort include the 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, ACLU of Georgia, Black Radio United for the Vote, National Council of Negro Women Greater Atlanta, Coalition of 100 Black Women, Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Emerging 100 of South Metro Atlanta, Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, state and Atlanta regional NAACP, statewide Omega Psi Phi fraternity, New Georgia Project, and When We All Vote.

“Typically, voter participation drops off after the General Election and run-off races have a tough time attracting attention. But this year promises to be different because of the historic significance of the contest for U.S. Senate,” said Nancy Flake Johnson. “We want to be sure all Georgia voters are aware of the dates and rules that govern voting for this high-profile race and other contests on the ballot, such as Public Service Commissioner.”

Use the following link to join the webinars: https://bit.ly/36qhCia.

“We are committed to helping our state officials ensure a free, fair, and safe elections process during early voting and on run-off election day Jan. 5, 2021,” said Andrea Young, executive director at ACLU of Georgia. “This series of webinars should go a long way toward informing the public and eliminating confusion about voting by mail, locations, times, dates, and other specifics. We want every eligible Georgian to participate in our democratic process.”

For more information or questions about this series, contact John Moye, director of Policy, Legislative Affairs & Civic Engagement at the Urban League of Greater Atlanta at jmoye@ulgatl.org.

Voters are encouraged to spread the word to their friends and family to be sure everyone’s questions can be answered.