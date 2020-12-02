Live Online Academy Prepares Preschoolers for Next Steps

NewsUSA) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is reshaping and challenging the field of education, particularly early childhood education, where the benefits of in-person school are well understood but simply not an option for many children for at least the remainder of the current school year.Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies, a leading national childcare provider, recognized the need for more options for early childhood education for children unable to attend preschool in person, and responded by creating the Kids ‘R’ Kids Online Learning Academy. – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is reshaping and challenging the field of education, particularly early childhood education, where the benefits of in-person school are well understood but simply not an option for many children for at least the remainder of the current school year.Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies, a leading national childcare provider, recognized the need for more options for early childhood education for children unable to attend preschool in person, and responded by creating the Kids ‘R’ Kids Online Learning Academy.

The Kids ‘R’ Kids Online Academy is an online learning platform designed to engage early learners in a structured, curriculum-based platform that allows for teacher and peer interaction. It helps preschoolers practice developmentally appropriate key concepts in topics including literacy, math, science, and social studies while having fun and refining physical and social/emotional skills as well.

The Online Academy includes live, interactive 30-minute classes Monday through Friday, hosted by a certified teacher. The activities are based on the exclusive, research-based Kids ‘R’ Kids curriculum, and children are able to ask questions, play games, and participate in arts and crafts.

Children are online together, so teachers can get to know them and call on them to respond and participate. However, there is no camera or video access on the child’s side for safety and privacy.

Parents and their preschoolers report high levels of satisfaction with the program, as one mom in Texas says on behalf of her son, “we have felt very guilty about keeping him at home even though we know this is all just temporary. When we heard about the ability to give him 30 minutes of education a day, plus the ABC Mouse account to complement the curriculum, we did not think twice. Not only is this bringing intellectual enrichment to his daily routine but also great STEAM activities that I would just not have come up with on my own,” she posted on the Online Learning website.

“This is obviously not the same as getting to physically interact with other children of the same age, but it is a really close second place,” she adds. In addition, the Kids ‘R’ Kids blog serves as another resource for parent tips, STEAM activities, and other information about school readiness. The Online Academy is available to preschoolers in any geographic location, and the child does not need to be enrolled in a Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy to participate.