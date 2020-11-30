Fair Count donates $15,000 directly to GA families for food relief

Fair Count Donates $15,000 Directly to GA Families for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Fair Count Inc. encouraged early voting while helping Georgia families this week, distributing $150 supermarket gift cards to 100 families in 33 cities and towns in the Peach State.

The funds will help feed 513 people, including 287 children under 18 and 37 adults age 65 and older.

“Fair Count is thrilled to be able to bring a dash of relief and joy to families who are struggling during this difficult time,” said Fair Count Vice President Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean. “Long-term power-building requires long-term investment in communities, and Fair Count is committed to these communities.”

A selection process was used to ensure those receiving gift cards were in need heading into Thanksgiving. The cards were distributed alongside nonpartisan “Make a Plan to Vote” informational flyers, helping recipients stay aware, educated, and able to have a happy holiday.

Special thanks to Robert F. Smith and Fund II Foundation for their sponsorship.