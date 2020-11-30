Boys & Girls Clubs of America celebrates ‘Giving Tuesday’ with Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers Celebrates ‘Giving Tuesday’ With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Burger Franchises Adds Holiday Cheer with Giving Campaign

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, invites guests to celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ with them at all locations nationwide on December 1.

As a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Wayback Burgers franchisees are giving 10 percent of all sales on “Giving Tuesday” to the national organization. Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has raised more than $375,000 for the youth development program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves 4.6 million young people at more than 4,700 Clubs across the country, offering a safe place and critical youth development programs.

“We embrace and support the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America all year long,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “But Giving Tuesday is a major fundraiser for us, and we are excited to invite our guests to join us in the giving. Ten percent of all sales will go directly to helping children at the Clubs.”

In addition, on Giving Tuesday, Wayback Burgers will announce the winner of the “Wayback Gives Back Award.” Club staff from across the country were nominated and one employee will win a $15,000 award for their Club. The winner is chosen for going above and beyond to make an impact on the lives of children.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that uses the power of people and organizations to do good in their communities and the world. Join our #GivingTuesday movement and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America!