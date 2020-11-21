Fulton Commission Arrington hosts ‘Dads, Daughters and Dolls Plus Sons” Toy Drive

Vice-Chairman Arrington to Host “Dads, Daughters, & Dolls Plus Sons” Toy DriveAnnual event to collect, distribute toys to children of those incarcerated

As part of the effort to reach out to families in need this holiday season, Fulton County Commission Vice-Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, is inviting residents to support the annual Dads, Daughters, and Dolls Plus Sons drive. This is an effort to collect new dolls and other toys for children of men incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail. Children will receive handwritten letters from their fathers in addition to the gifts provided by donors.

“As a parent, I know the joy of the holiday season is absent for some children whose fathers are in jail and away from their families as a result,” says Vice-Chairman Arrington. “Every child should have the opportunity to be a part of this special season for families despite the legal entanglements their parents face. I’m proud to partner with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on this effort to reach these families and provide them with a positive, lasting Christmas memory.”

This drive takes place from November 30, 2020 through December 11, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Participants are asked contribute toys for children between the ages of 1 and 12 by dropping off donations at the following locations:

Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Oak Hill Child, Adolescent & Family Health Center

2805 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30315

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive will conclude with two drive through distributions of the collected gifts. These will be located at:

Monday, December 14, 2020

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road SE

Atlanta, GA 30315

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

5:30 pm – 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to assist with either of these events can RSVP at http://www.2020dddsse.eventbrite.com for the distribution at Louise Watley Library on December 14 and at http://www.2020dddssw.eventbrite.com for the December 16 event at South Fulton Service Center.