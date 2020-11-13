New Film, “Jingle Jangle”, has a Holiday Message The World can Relate To.

Just in time for the Holidays, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (played by Forest Whitaker). Narrated by Phylicia Rashad as she shares the Christmas story with her grandchildren, Jeronicus Jangle is betrayed by an apprentice, played by Keegan-Michael Key, who steals his most prized invention. Coupled with losing his wife, Jangle struggles with depression and loses his holiday spirit. His desire to create and invent is gone until his granddaughter, played by newcomer, Madalen Miles, comes to visit him decades later to help him find his happiness, holiday spirit, and desire to create again and to help him reunite with his estranged daughter.

This family-friendly holiday film has an incredibly diverse, primarily black cast and incredible musical numbers with songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Written and Directed by David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

As the world grapples with social unrest and a pandemic, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’s story of finding joy after dealing with tragedy, betrayal, and loss is a message the world can relate to. Sure to become a holiday classic for families everywhere, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey debuts today, November 13, 2020, on Netflix.

Danielle Sanders is a journalist and writer living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.