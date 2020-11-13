‘Keep Nine’ fights to ban court packing

The Keep Nine Coalition today urges Democratic Senate Candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to join Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in endorsing the “Keep Nine” Amendment to preserve the current number of nine U.S. Supreme Court Justices.

The “Keep Nine” amendment is named in honor of the memory of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who opposed Court packing and famously said “Nine is a good number.”

A candidate who supports the “Keep Nine” Amendment is saying, “You can rely on me to permanently preserve the independence of the Supreme Court.”

“America needs leaders who will govern by uniting, not dividing us,” said Paul Summers, former Attorney General of Tennessee.

“There is no issue that would divide Americans more than a polarizing battle over packing the Supreme Court.”

The Keep Nine Amendment would, if proposed by Congress and ratified by the states, prohibit Congress from manipulating the size of the U.S. Supreme Court and thus ensure that a divisive Court packing effort would never be made.

The Keep Nine Amendment simply says:

“The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

Polling shows voters nationwide would support it by a 62 percent to 18 percent margin.

It is backed by a bipartisan coalition of former state Attorneys General. It was introduced by a Democrat in the as House H.J. Res 95 and by a Republican in the Senate as S.J. Res 76.

Keep Nine urges all candidates in the upcoming Georgia Senate races to declare their support for the “Keep Nine” Amendment and to educate the voters about the need to permanently end the risk of Supreme Court packing.