Fulton County Finishes Counting Absentee Ballots

Fulton County election officials announced Thursday afternoon that workers are officially done with counting 145,748 absentee ballots.

Of those, around 7,000 still need to be added to the official state-wide tally, according to Fulton County Election Director Richard Barron.

There are still about 3,600 provisional ballots and an undetermined amount of military overseas ballots left to be finalized, according to county officials. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Friday.

Fulton County is the largest county in Georgia. All eyes are currently on the “Peach State” as it remains one of several critical battleground states where the results have yet to be called in the presidential election. As a result, the state’s 16 electoral votes remain at stake.

According to the Secretary of State, as of 12:45 p.m., approximately 50,401 ballots were still unaccounted for in Georgia.