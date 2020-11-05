Fulton County expects to complete count by noon today

Fulton County continues counting, expects to finish by noon

If everything is on track, an update is expected from Fulton County, Georgia, officials around 11:00 a.m. ET about the final votes being counted in the county, despite a tantrum-throwing Donald Trump’s insistence that they cease counting. As counters near the end of the ballot counting, one thing is apparent, the gap is closing between the Biden and Trump numbers, meaning Biden could win Georgia.

President Trump’s lead is narrowing in Georgia as more mail-in votes are counted, Director of Registration Richard Barron told CNN Thursday.

Barron said there are 10,000 to 11,000 ballots left to count. He said they have scanned 137,134 ballots and adjudicated 132,272, and they will continue to open and scan ballots this morning.

The vote review panel will then return at 10 a.m. ET, Barron said, and that the review should take an hour.

“We are going to finish up this morning,” he said.