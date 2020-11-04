Joe Biden to become next president of the United States

By Roz Edward

With just a few states left to complete election tallies, Real Times Media is projecting Joe Biden will win California – the biggest prize of the electoral college, with 55 electoral votes, likely making him the 46th president of the United States with 260 electoral votes while Trump trails with less than 140 electoral votes.

After a historic campaign cycle, vigorous get-out-the-vote efforts and a brutally contested election, former Vice president Joe Biden has emerged the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Biden’s election campaign strategy of multiple paths to the White House garnered support with voters in key states and got him the win in battleground states including Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia to end one of the most oppressive and polarizing presidential administrations in modern history.

While early results indicated a nail-bitingly close race initially, Biden swept his opponent as he pulled ahead and away as the midnight hour approached.

Although Donald Trump vowed to declare himself the winner, not matter what the outcome, wishing just doesn’t make it so. Trump’s handling of the surging pandemic and the worst public health crisis in a century – killing more than 231,000 Americans – was inevitably his undoing according to exit polls. The former POTUS’s scheme to cheat his way back into the White House, including decreasing the number of polling places, by making it more difficult to vote and tampering with the U.S. mail was not enough to overcome the will of the people this time who turned out in record numbers.

In Georgia Biden maintained a slim lead over Trump to win the state’s 16 electoral votes.

“We will work to unite the country around solutions that will push our country forward, and most importantly, I will listen to those impacted by the long-standing inequities in our system—especially Black Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, and Native Americans,” Biden said in a letter to the Atlanta Voice.

The hard-fought campaign indicates that voters – both Democrats and Republicans – are eager to move on and work to return the country to civility and regain international prominence and respect.

“I believe there’s a lot of division and separation,” said Kelvin Hardnett, who was among more than two dozen voters who lined up more than an hour before the polling site at the Cobb County Civic Center outside Atlanta opened on Tuesday morning. “And I believe that once we get past the names and the titles and the personal agendas, then you know, we can focus on some real issues.”

How young people and people of color disrupted stereotypes and turned out in massive numbers