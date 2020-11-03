Atlanta City Council approves ban on commercial harassment of residents

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation to Ban Commercial Harassment of Residents

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday to prohibit commercial harassment by investors seeking to intimidate and pressure Atlanta homeowners into selling their properties for prices far below the estimated fair market value (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1668).

The legislation notes that while Atlanta has seen increases in home values, legacy residents are missing out on those profits by selling their homes at artificially low amounts. Fulton County property records indicate that such predatory tactics are especially prevalent in predominantly Black communities such as Pittsburgh, Venetian Hills, Grove Park, and Sylvan Hills where more than one in four occupied homes were sold at less than half the estimated fair market value.

The Council also approved legislation to address street racing concerns in Atlanta by requiring the detention of a defendant until the initial appearance hearing for certain offenses related to street racing and unlawful operation of all-terrain and off-road vehicles that create dangers to people or property (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1653).

Other items approved Monday include:

• An ordinance to transfer $4.6 million to Invest Atlanta to address affordable housing in Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1671).

• A resolution requesting the City’s Department of Transportation commissioner develop a street lighting plan to promote safety along Atlanta’s streets (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4509).

• A resolution requesting the City’s Department of Transportation commissioner develop a sidewalk master plan that prioritizes installing sidewalks in high-injury areas, streets where mass transit is provided, and other highly traveled corridors (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4510).

• A resolution requesting the City’s Department of Transportation commissioner conduct a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a program to train and hire City employees for transportation infrastructure-related job opportunities (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4512).

• A resolution requesting the City’s Department of Human Resources work with all City departments to develop a preliminary plan to outline opportunities for eligible City employees to work remotely following the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4511).

Legislation was also introduced to be considered in committee next week, including:

• A resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to amend the Georgia Uniform Civil Forfeiture Act to allow vehicles used in a street race or exhibition of speed to be temporarily seized by local authorities and to further allow for the permanent forfeiture of vehicles where a driver has a prior conviction for certain serious driving offenses, such as reckless driving.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.