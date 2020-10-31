Gov. Kemp and wife exposed to COVID-19

In a case of what some are calling poetic justice, Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife are sheltering in place, as the COVID-19 resistant supporter has come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday. Kemp has been nationally criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and reopening the state and Georgia schools. At one point Kemp’s administration even filed a lawsuit against Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for exercising caution and implementing additional safety measures to protect Atlantans against the disease.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp “were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

As of 3 p.m., on Oct. 28 there have been 7,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day.

There have also been 355,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,458.86 new cases a day.

There have been 31,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health’s cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

