Warnock garners endorsements from key political players

Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, is running in one of the most competitive senatorial races in the nation with about 20 other candidates to unseat U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican and Atlanta businesswoman appointed to fill retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in January.

Warnock has garnered the endorsements of major hitters like presidential candidate Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President Jimmy Carter. He’s also earned support from leaders across the state including Stacey Abrams, the late John Lewis, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Ambassador Andrew Young, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, the Georgia AFL-CIO, more than 30 U.S. senators and countless local officials.

“We need [Warnock] in the Senate to keep up that fight and help push our country forward to restore the soul of this nation,” Biden said of Warnock on Monday.

Rev. Warnock grew up in Kayton Homes public housing in Savannah. Fourteen years ago, he was chosen to serve as Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He is only the fifth Senior Pastor in the history of the church and the youngest pastor ever selected to serve in that position. Reverend Warnock believes his service does not stop at the church door, and has been an advocate to expand health care coverage and to ensure hardworking Georgians can make a living wage. As Senator, Reverend Warnock will bring to Washington the concerns of struggling Georgia families who wonder why no one is looking out for them, and focus on fighting for quality, affordable health care, for the dignity of working people who are paid too little as our government works more for Wall Street, and to make sure every voice is heard.