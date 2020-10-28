Atlanta Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta ‘Red Power’ Webinar on Philanthropy Oct. 28

Atlanta Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta “Red Power” Webinar on Philanthropy October 28

The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host the second installment of “Red Power” a live virtual Economic Development Committee Speaker Series on Wednesday, October 28 from 7-8 PM via Facebook Live and Zoom. The webinar series features speakers who are members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. They are experts in politics, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and/or the creative arts and letters. The session is free and open to the public.

Charmaine Ward-Milner, Director of Corporate Relations for The Georgia Power Co. will serve as moderator for the webinar. At Georgia Power, she is responsible for building and maintaining key state and national relationships with diverse organizations and opinion leaders. Her efforts focus on forming strategic alliances with diverse segments of the company’s 2.5 million customers, corporate partners and civic organizations to garner support and promote advocacy for important industry and company issues. She serves as Secretary for the National Black MBA national board. Charmaine graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B. A. in Economics from Clark Atlanta University and earned an MBA with honors from Kennesaw State. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her personal mission is to be a CATALYST, creating positive change in individuals, organizations and communities through coaching and servant leadership.

Panelists include Lynette Bell-Ndiaye, President of the Truist Foundation. With her extensive background in philanthropy and collaboration with community partners, Bell-Ndiaye leads the Truist Foundation to make an impact in local communities by building strong partnerships with nonprofits. She previously served as the enterprise community reinvestment officer for Sun Trust, where she led the community development program to support underserved communities. She has served as a board or committee member of several organizations including the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and the Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. A Florida native, Ms. Bell-Ndiaye received her degree from Florida State University.

Panelist Antoinette Malveaux is Managing Director of Casey Family Programs. Casey Family Programs based in Seattle, Washington is the nation’s largest operating foundation focused entirely on foster care and improving the child welfare system. Founded in 1966, they work to provide and improve – and ultimately prevent the need for – foster care. Ms. Malveaux graduated with a B.A. in economics from the University of San Francisco and earned an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Panelist Jeanne Wardford is a program officer for Family Economic Security at the W. K. Kellogg Foundation in Battle Creek, Michigan. In this role Jeanne is responsible for advancing employment equity business enterprise development focused policies, practices, strategies and opportunities for affecting positive systemic change within communities. This is aimed at creating conditions in which children can develop, learn and grow. She is a member of several boards including Detroit Public Library Foundation and FAMU School of Allied Health Advisory. The W. K. Kellogg Foundation, founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal pioneer, Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest in the United States.

About Atlanta Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was the first chapter established in Atlanta and in Georgia, the second in the Southern Region, and the 19th chapter in the United States. Andrea Morgan is President of the chapter. The website is www.atlantaalumnaedst.org.