Statement of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell on Amy Coney Barrett

On Monday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett for appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell issued the following statement in response:

“In the crudest possible disparagement of Justice Ginsberg’s work, the Senate has continued its court-packing with the confirmation of far-right extremist Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only an insult to the memory of a tireless advocate for human rights, outspoken protector of equality and lifelong advocate for justice, the move is an unapologetic and hypocritical power grab by Trump and his co-conspirators in the Senate.

“Amy Coney Barrett threatens the Constitution, our fundamental rights and democracy itself. Her confirmation is a crushing blow, but we are not dejected, and we will not be defeated nor deterred from our work. As we have always done when attacked by opponents of women’s voting and civil rights, Black women will stand strong; we will organize, and we will overcome oppression.

“The Senate’s actions will motivate voters today, tomorrow and every single day until the election. The white supremacists’ promises — to intimidate us at the polls and to trample our rights — only strengthen our resolve to vote and to have our votes counted. Black women are getting out to vote and we are taking our families, neighbors and friends with us.

“We will defend our rights with our votes. And we will hold elected officials accountable when they take office.”