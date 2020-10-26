Susan G. Komen Atlanta and Walgreens partner for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SUSAN G. KOMEN GREATER ATLANTA AND WALGREENS PARTNER DURING NATIONAL BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Funds raised will address the unique need of breast cancer patients throughout the state of Georgia

ATLANTA – Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading local resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, announced its partnership with Walgreens to save lives during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Funds raised through this partnership are vital for both the future of breast cancer research and the support Komen Atlanta is providing to those facing breast cancer today during this historic period of uncertainty and economic distress.

“Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta is thankful for the support of Walgreens and their customers. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to accelerate the pace of research discovery and to support services like our Breast Care Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program and Patient Navigation,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to help support people touched by breast cancer today, while we spur the development of more effective treatments.”

Walgreens customers can get involved by donating during checkout at participating Walgreens locations in Georgia through October 31. All donations support those who need it today, while fearlessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

For more information about Komen Atlanta, visit komenatlanta.org.

To find your nearest Walgreens location, visit walgreens.com.