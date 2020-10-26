Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta announces 2020 youth of the year winners

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO ATLANTA ANNOUNCES

2020/2021 YOUTH OF THE YEAR LOCAL WINNERS

Over 10 Impressive Teens Recognized for

Leadership Excellence and Promoting Positive Change

Atlanta, GA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) is proud to announce its 2020-2021 Youth of the Year winners from local Clubs throughout the city. The prestigious Youth of the Year award is BGCMA’s highest honor, recognizing teens from Clubs in the metro Atlanta area who are working hard, investing in themselves, and demonstrating leadership in their schools, communities, Clubs, and career pursuits.

This year, winners from more than 10 Boys & Girls Club locations will be honored at the first-ever Livestream 2020 Youth of the Year Experience on Friday, November 6, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm. RSVP here to join BGCMA’s most anticipated event of the year – https://2020YOY.givesmart.com

The Livestream Youth of the Year Experience, presented by Bank of America, is free to the public and will feature speeches from top teen leaders, community supporters, and live entertainment. As the culminating moment, one teen will be crowned Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year – the organization’s most prestigious honor.

This year’s theme, Voices of Our Communities, speaks to how BGCMA teens are stepping up and serving as leaders in driving positive change.

“I’m truly inspired by our teens’ commitment to making positive change in their own lives, as well as the lives of their peers and the community around them,” said David Jernigan, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “Despite the tough times we face as a nation, our teens continue to lead with confidence and compassion, and I’m excited to see their journey unfold. Our youth give us hope for the future.”

BGCMA is proud to announce the following local winners competing for the title of Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year:

● Regina Martinez, A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club

● Melissa “Nila” Smith, A.W. Tony Matthews Boys & Girls Club

● Reginald Ray, A.R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club

● Roderick Thomas, Jr., Camp Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club

● Lizbeth Martinez, Chamblee Boys & Girls Club

● Samuel Fambrough, Douglas County Boys & Girls Club

● Jordan Gaskins, James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club

● Joshua Woods, Jesse Draper Boys & Girls Club

● Twilla Walton, Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club

● Selena Edwards, Malon D. Mimms Boys & Girls Club

● Kelcei Rivers, Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club

● Tashyanna Owens, Newnan/Coweta Boys & Girls Club

● David Evans, Paulding County Boys & Girls Club

● Janiya Bolden, Warren Boys & Girls Club

Local honorees participate in several months of intensive preparation for the final Youth of the Year competition. With help from dedicated mentors, teens fine tune skills related to interviewing, networking, writing, and public speaking. BGCMA is thankful for the support of leading corporations like Bank of America, presenting sponsor of the 2020 Youth of the Year event.

“Bank of America’s longstanding commitment to our country’s youth, particularly as we work to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, is more important than ever. We are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of this year’s Youth of the Year event,” said Aron Levine, Bank of America’s President of Preferred and Consumer Banking & Investments and Executive Board Member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “For nearly a decade, I have had the privilege of witnessing the impact these members are making in our community, and I continue to be inspired by their dedication.”

BGCMA thanks all of its corporate and individual sponsors for opening doors for our youth.

For a full list of sponsors supporting Youth of the Year, please visit https://2020yoy.givesmart.com/

Youth of the Year serves as BGCMA’s biggest annual fundraising event. Sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales, and night-of gifts help fund critical programs and initiatives at Clubs and provide post-secondary scholarships for kids and teens.

There are many ways the public can support today.

Attend Youth of the Year: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com

Host a watch party: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com

Become a sponsor: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com

Spread the word: Follow Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta on social media. Include the hashtags #YouthOfTheYear, #BGCMA, and #VoicesForChange.

For more information on how you can become involved in shaping great futures, visit http://www.bgcma.org/get_involved .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s mission is to positively impact the lives of children and teens, especially those who need us most, by providing a safe and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures. Through 20+ Clubs in 10 metro counties, trained and professional staff serve nearly 2,800 youth (ages 6-18) daily through programs that foster academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. While it costs thousands of dollars to serve each member, families are only asked to pay between $60 and $135 per child each school year; and no child is turned away due to inability to pay. For more information, please visit www.bgcma.org.