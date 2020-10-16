Oprah Winfrey joins GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp to pay tribute to Maya Angelou

Oprah Winfrey Joins GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp to Pay Tribute to Personal Friend, Mentor the late Maya Angelou

GirlTrek’s Prayer Edition of the #BlackHistoryBootcamp is underway. With 11 days left, the 21-day walking meditation has delved into the triumphs and challenges of those who inspire us to keep the faith in perilous times such as athletes and activists Jesse Owens and Colin Kaepernick; political figures Anita Hill and Cori Bush; as well as literary giants Gwendolyn Brooks and Ntozake Shange.

In addition to including a rich discussion on the highlighted spiritual warriors by GirlTrek cofounders T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, who co-lead the #BlackHistoryBootCamp virtual walk and talks, each call features a dedicated prayer or affirmation from a faith leader. Reverend Reginald Bachus of the globally-recognized Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York; Truth’s Table, a collective of millennial theologians: Ekemini Uwan, Dr. Christina Edmondson and Michelle Higgins; and none other than media mogul and global philanthropist Oprah Winfrey have shared prayerful messages.

“I am just delighted to be able to join you all in Black History Bootcamp and am especially pleased to honor today my personal spiritual warrior, the woman who was my mother, sister, teacher, friend and whose spirit abides with me and I can feel the presence of her now even more than when she was here on Earth in the flesh,” said Winfrey, during her special guest appearance on Day 8 of #BlackHistoryBootcamp . Winfrey helped pay tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou by reading a poem she received from the extraordinary poet in honor of her 50th birthday.

The virtual walk and talks are held every weekday at noon EST. The challenge is free and open to everyone regardless of race or gender. Sign up here. With more than 165,000 participants and nearing 1 million downloads, the accompanying podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout platforms and continues to outperform 95% of the other podcasts worldwide.

The #BlackHistoryBootcamp has been covered by outlets such as Vogue and NPR.

Originally known as the PrayerTrek — a GirlTrek community fan favorite — the Prayer Edition of #BlackHistoryBootcamp is the third and final installment in 2020 of GirlTrek’s most popular walking campaign to date. It follows the Acts of Resistance edition that celebrated powerful acts of resistance in Black culture and season one, which focused on legendary and revolutionary Black women in history like Audre Lorde, Shirley Chisholm, Georgia Gilmore and Nina Simone.

About GirlTrek:

With 870,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.