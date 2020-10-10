Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule to the public

Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule

ATLANTA — Five Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week. This is in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

Pursuant to Section 2-136 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances, public comment for each committee will be accepted through the numbers listed below between 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

The schedule for Oct. 12-14, 2020 is below:

Public Safety/Legal Administration

Monday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

404-330-6022

City Utilities

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6089

Transportation

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

404-330-6059

Finance/Executive

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6066

Zoning and the Committee on Council will take place at the next full Council meeting, Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

Public comment for those committees will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below:

Committee on Council

404-330-6069

Zoning

404-330-6035

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.