IRS extends deadline for economic stimulus checks

IRS Extends Deadline to Receive Unclaimed Economic Impact

by chikaodilichika

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the October 15 deadline to register to get a stimulus check for those who have yet to receive one.

The IRS announced the new deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment is November 21. This is good news for millions of citizens who don’t typically file a tax return and live on limited incomes.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.

The IRS is encouraging those who haven’t received a check to enter their personal information at the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” tool on IRS.gov/eip before the new November 21 deadline.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200 in stimulus aid. Married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children ages 16 or younger at the end of 2019 can get up to an extra $500 per child.

Americans planning to apply are encouraged to do so expeditiously, since only hours after his release from Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment, Trump abruptly moved to halt talks regarding a new economic stimulus package … unprompted and unilaterally.

For millions of unemployed or underemployed people, for small business owners barely hanging on additional federal help is not coming any time soon.