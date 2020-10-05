Cobb County Media Examiners Rules 17-Year-Old Vincent Truitt’s Death a

Homicide

“The fact that there was no soot or stippling on the surrounding skin

indicates that 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was not shot at close range,”

said Attorney Maria Banjo.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Attorney Gerald A. Griggs and his

co-Counsel, Attorney Maria Banjo, received the official autopsy report

for the cause of death for 17-year-old Vincent Truitt from the Cobb

County Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The Medical examiner

ruled Truitt’s death a homicide.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, Truitt was shot twice in the back as he ran

from Cobb County police after a traffic stop in Austell. Initial

reports from Cobb County police say the teen fired his gun towards

officers. The report later detailed that Truitt only “brandished” a gun.

Through an independent investigation, the Law Firm of Gerald Griggs has

learned the teen did not use the weapon in an offensive manner.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Vic Reynolds, who

has seen the video, Truitt never pointed a gun at any officer. He was

shot in the back twice as he ran away. The officer never commanded

Truitt to drop his weapon, stop, or not to move.

“The fact that there was no soot or stippling on the surrounding skin

indicates that 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was not shot at close range,”

said Attorney Banjo. “The death has been ruled a homicide. In the spirit

of transparency and accountability, it’s time for Cobb County Police to

release any and all video related to Vincent Truitt’s death.”

Truitt was pronounced deceased on his mother’s birthday.