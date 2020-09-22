Love in Coronavirus, Georgia singles travel to date

Love in the time of Corona… Survey finds the average Georgia single would travel for 2.5 hours to go on a date, thanks to the pandemic…

1/2 of singles would avoid dating someone from a high Covid area.

1 in 5 men would pack an overnight bag for a first date.If there’s one thing which has put a hold on the good old days of going out to bars and nightclubs, it’s the global pandemic. Since lockdown, we’ve spent hours on apps, what’s felt like days on Zoom, and gotten used to living life online pretty much full time. And that’s inevitably had to change the way we date. Now we can’t really go out as much locally, we’ve had to meet new people online; and that might mean that they don’t live that close to us. So, just how far would we be willing to travel in the name of love nowadays?Lifestyle website EverydayCarry.com, dedicated to our everyday essentials, surveyed over 3,200 singles to find out exactly that. And the good news is, we’re ready – and willing – to go the distance. The average singleton in Georgia is happy to spend 2.5 hours travelling to a date (compared to a national average of 2.3 hours), and men are even more keen, willing to spend 2.7 hours getting there. And 1 in 4 of us would actually travel interstate for a date

A third of men are open to a long distance relationship since the pandemic began (compared to just a quarter of women); and 20% of those men would be prepped with an overnight bag and their essential everyday carry – phone, wallet, compass, whatever else works – to go on that long distance date. Although since more bars are shut, another hefty slice of optimistic men (63 percent compared to 26 percent of women!) would be happy to have a first date at their date’s home.

As it stands, nearly half of singles (47 percent) would actually prefer their first date to take place on a video call, rather than in person – probably to make sure they’re not wasting the cost of gas!

Proving many are still fairly cautious, half of Georgia singles admit they would avoid dating someone from an area with high Covid numbers. Women are even more cautious, with 62 percent of them (compared to 20 percent of more relaxed men) requiring a new partner to get tested for Covid before getting intimate. And 1 in 5 singles wouldn’t date someone who previously tested positive for Covid.

‘Looks like when it comes to dating in a post-Covid world, you have to be prepared,’ says Jonathan Smyth from EverydayCarry.com. ‘We believe that your EDC essentials prepare you for the worst and empower you to do your best, and that applies just as much in the world of dating!’

