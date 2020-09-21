Fort Valley State University retains top spot as No. 1 public HBCU in Georgia

Fort Valley State University maintains its third consecutive year as Georgia’s No. 1 public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), according to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges rankings.

The annual rankings are provided as a resource tool for prospective college students and their families when seeking a college or university. According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges and focus on academic excellence, with schools ranked on 15 measures of academic quality.

In addition, FVSU continues to hold a position in the Top 40 HBCUs in the country (No. 38 of 107 HBCUs in America), moving up one spot from No. 39 on last year’s list. Other rankings show that FVSU made the top 25 among all public HBCUs in the nation, landing at No. 24.

“These rankings are confirmation of Fort Valley State University’s devotion to supporting our students to achieve academic success,” said FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones. “We are committed to offering access and a quality and affordable education to both traditional and non-traditional scholars.”

The latest rankings come as FVSU recently experienced an increase in fall enrollment by about six percent, based on preliminary figures. Enrollment was also up during the summer semester.

The University also recently broke ground on an amphitheater to enhance the outdoor recreational spaces on the 1,365-acre main campus.