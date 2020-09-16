Georgia Department of Transportation prepared for Hurricane Sally.

Turn Around Don’t Drown

At the moment, heavy rainfall resulting in flooding is the main concern. Motorists are reminded to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Just six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult. Twelve inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18 – 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is monitoring Hurricane Sally’s trajectory and changes to predictions on how the storm will affect the state of Georgia.

GDOT teams statewide have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond should the storm turn into a severe weather event anywhere in the state.

Hurricane Safety Tips

As Hurricane Sally moves through Georgia, motorists are encouraged to use caution to ensure their safety and be cautious of strong winds, flooding, downed power lines and the potential for falling trees.

Call 511 to report flash flooding, downed trees or other obstructions that impede travel on roadways or bridges

Take shelter as the system passes through the state

Do not drive around barricades that are in place for motorist safety or through standing water

Residents should never clear tree limbs, downed trees or debris from roadways, live power lines could be tangled in debris and cause injury or death; instead, wait for Georgia DOT and Georgia Power crews.

Motorists who must drive should always treat flashing red and non-operational signals as a four-way stop

For real-time road conditions, call 511 (www.511ga.org). For weather information, visit the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida (https://www.weather.gov/tae/), or the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia (https://www.weather.gov/ffc/).