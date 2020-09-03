Detroit brand offers Black Lives Matter clothing worldwide

Detroit Brand Offers Black Lives Matter Clothing to Customers Worldwide

Visibly Black Announces Black Lives Matter Clothing Line

(Black PR Wire) Visibly Black is continuing to celebrate African American culture by unveiling

and offering its latest apparel line: the Black Lives Matter collection. During these tumultuous

times, pro-black culture has reached a fever pitch, with more and more African Americans

becoming aware of who and what they support. Voted the top urban T-shirt brand and featured

in numerous black media outlets, Visibly Black gives those looking to spread awareness a

chance to do so with fashion. The new line features numerous Black Lives Matter shirts, Black

Lives Matter hats and Black Lives Matter hoodies.

“Today, at a time when it’s more important than ever to let the world know where you stand in

the fight against police brutality and systemic racism, Visibly Black now offers numerous Black

Lives Matter t-shirts and hoodies that not only broadcast strong messages, but were created

with the intent of giving back to charity,” commented a spokesperson of Visibly Black. “Bail

funds, the larger Black Lives Matter movement, and community-driven organizations

like Reclaim The Block are all on the receiving ends of donations when consumers purchase

these items from Visibly Black.”

Shoppers can find the perfect clothing to “state where they stand”, a phrase often used by the

company, from the Black Lives Matter-led clothing line in the Parkers Alley shopping mall in

Downtown Detroit, or on its website at visiblyblack.com. The Black Lives Matter clothing line is

made possible via partnership with Leighton Industries, a venture capital and consulting

company investing in diverse businesses in the United States.

Visibly Black’s clothing collections feature a selection of products and gifts from African

American-founded brands in the Metro Detroit area including BLACKAZA and I Love You

Melanin®, among others. The company considers itself a lifestyle product organization whose

mission is to encourage black people to proudly represent their culture, and heritage. And, to

intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.

“Our mission is to build a brand that embodies the cultural values that we want to see in the

world,” a spokesperson of Visibly Black stated. “With the Black Lives Matter collection, we’re

taking this a step further and giving consumers across the country an opportunity to discover

and support black-led small business brands.”

In addition to its Black Lives Matter clothing line, the company has a plentiful selection of

graphic tees, hoodies, hats, pins and even patches with slogans and images promoting being

black and the pro-black movement.

For updates, company information, or special discounts, follow Visibly Black

on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest!

Visibly Black is a leading specialty retailer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that offers highquality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices. Visibly

Black is proud of African American heritage, and the unique role it plays in American culture and

tradition. Visibly Black ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites.

For more information, please visit www.visiblyblack.com.