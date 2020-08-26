Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. But Jamaica’s stern and by the book Prime Minister says there will no special treatment for Bolt and anyone who broke social distancing rules stemming from a party held for the former sprinter’s recent 34th birthday.
Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, confirmed the Olympic great’s positive test/
“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” he wrote to CNN in an email.
“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a virtual press conference Monday.
“He has been formally notified — I’m told — by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing.”
Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100 meters and 200m and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had posted a video on social media earlier Monday prior to the test results.
He had been given the test on Saturday, he said, and intended to quarantine. He urged those who had been around him to also isolate.
“I did a test on Saturday because I have work,” Bolt said. “I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay in for my friends. Also, I’m having no symptoms.
“I’m going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is … until then … I’m quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.”
“The police are investigating in all aspects of the matter, so no one is going to be treated with any exemption or given any special treatment. All Jamaicans have a duty and of course those who have the public air and have influence in public spheres they have an even greater duty.”
Jamaica has over 1,600 cases and at least 16 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of daily confirmed cases soared to 116 on August 25, its highest daily total, according to the World Health Organization.