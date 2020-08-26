Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. But Jamaica’s stern and by the book Prime Minister says there will no special treatment for Bolt and anyone who broke social distancing rules stemming from a party held for the former sprinter’s recent 34th birthday.

Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, confirmed the Olympic great’s positive test/

“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” he wrote to CNN in an email.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a virtual press conference Monday.

“He has been formally notified — I’m told — by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing.”