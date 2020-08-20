Kamala Harris talks vision for the nation

Select Remarks from Senator Kamala Harris from Night Three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention Committee released a selection of excerpts from the remarks of the Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, Senator Kamala Harris, as prepared for delivery. Senator Harris addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, August 19, and officially accepted the party’s nomination for Vice President.

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.” We are not going back to where we were before Donald Trump’s economy and mishandling of the pandemic—for too many Americans, that wasn’t good enough. As president, Joe Biden will lead us to a better America we know is possible. As he leads us out of Trump’s chaos and crises, he will help America build back better.

Excerpts from remarks as prepared for delivery are included below:

Vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris:

Kamala Harris – “[I am] committed to the values she [my mother] taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans—one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community–where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together. Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.”

Kamala Hariis: “We’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together—Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous—to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

