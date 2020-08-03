The true story of Madam C.J. Walker

On Monday, August 10, WORLD Channel — the multi-platform outlet dedicated to bringing diverse stories to public media — invites viewers to join acclaimed filmmaker Stanley Nelson and author A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker for an online discussion and screening. The two will discuss the need for representation and accuracy in media and storytelling and the true story of the trailblazing business woman and hair care icon who became the first self-made female millionaire in the U.S.

The conversation will be followed by an online screening of Two Dollars and a Dream, Nelson’s 1987 documentary on the life of Madam C.J. Walker. Through interviews with the men and women who worked with her, Two Dollars and a Dream examines Walker’s rise from the child of enslaved parents to a business titan who helped launch a hair and beauty revolution in Black America, while also remaining committed to the social uplifting of the Black community. It is Nelson’s debut film.

Bundles, author of On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which offered inspiration to the Netflix series on Walker, Self Made, and Nelson, the grandson of Freeman B. Ransom (Madam C.J. Walker’s attorney and company general manager), will also speak on the importance of BIPOC representation in modern-day film and storytelling in the virtual discussion hosted by journalist Tina Martin.

The online discussion and screening of Two Dollars and a Dream will be held on Monday, August 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can register for the free event here or visit worldchannel.org for more information. An audience Q& A with Nelson and Bundles will follow the screening of Two Dollars and a Dream.